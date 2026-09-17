U.S. ISPs Spent $92.6 Billion on Capex In 2025; Google Alone to Spend $205 Billion in 2026
“Fiber isn’t just wiring for today’s Internet – it’s the load-bearing infrastructure for whatever comes next,” USTelecom CEO Jonathan Spalter said,
“Fiber isn’t just wiring for today’s Internet – it’s the load-bearing infrastructure for whatever comes next,” USTelecom CEO Jonathan Spalter said,
Meta's Vice President of Infrastructure Manish Kadakia traced changes across servers, networks, power and cooling.
The relaunch of the Technological Advisory Council is to strengthen engineering leadership on emerging communications technologies
As grid connections are delayed, some operators turn to on-site generation. As racks grow denser, others upgrade electrical systems
At the AI Infra Summit, experts said the future of data centers hinges less on AI itself and more on securing electricity and community trust.
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