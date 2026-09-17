U.S. ISPs Spent $92.6 Billion on Capex In 2025; Google Alone to Spend $205 Billion in 2026

💡 ■ House passes Ratepayer Protection Act, 417 to 3

■ California Urged to Reject NTIA’s Ban on Net Neutrality in BEAD Rules

■ Colorado Broadband Office Head Quits without Much Notice

■ Spectrum Offers Cox Customers Free, 12-Month Mobile Line

■ In a Rebrand, GFiber (formerly Google Fiber) is Now: gFiber

■ Maine PUC Losing Its Chairman Next Month

■ Sinclair, Nexstar Ramp Up Consumer Promotion of NextGenTV

■ GCI’s Maureen McCabe Moore Receives CCA’s Distinguished Leadership Award

■ Warning about Security Flaw in Calix Routers Has Been Withdrawn

Capex: America’s broadband providers invested $92.6 billion in communications infrastructure in 2025, a 3.4% increase and the third‑highest total since 2003, USTelecom said in its 2025 Broadband Capex Report. Cumulative investment now nears $2.3 trillion since 1996. But the entire broadband sector is still no match for a Big Tech company like Google, which is spending $205 billion alone in 2026 on data centers and AI compute capacity. Meanwhile, Big Tech’s overall capex budget for 2026 could hit $800 billion .

“Fiber isn’t just wiring for today’s Internet – it’s the load-bearing infrastructure for whatever comes next,” USTelecom CEO Jonathan Spalter said, urging Congress to pass permitting reform so providers ready to build can build. (More after paywall)

USTelecom CEO Jonathan Spalter