Spectrum

Carriers, Sharing Proponents Publish Dueling Reports on 4.4 GHz

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said that an auction in the band would be years away

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
Carriers, Sharing Proponents Publish Dueling Reports on 4.4 GHz
Photo of CTIA CEO Ajit Pai, then FCC chairman, during a 2020 Senate hearing by Alex Wong/AP

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2026 – Trade groups for wireless carriers and spectrum sharing proponents have opposing goals for a large swathe of government spectrum.

In a Wednesday report, CTIA, the mobile industry group, argued the 4.4 GigaHertz (GHZ) band should be identified for exclusive licensed use. That’s the kind of higher-power spectrum the mobile carriers’ networks run on.

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Spectrum CTIA Spectrum for the Future Valo Analytica Ajit Pai Brendan Carr NTIA

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