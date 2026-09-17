Spectrum

Wireless ISP Seeking $777 Million From T-Mobile for Interference

Maryland-based Bloosurf told the FCC it had seen 2.5 GHz interference since 2020.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Wireless ISP Seeking $777 Million From T-Mobile for Interference
Photo of Bloosurf equipment from the company

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2026 – A wireless broadband provider says interference from T-Mobile is ruining its business, causing it to shed customers and operate at a loss.

Maryland-based Bloosurf told the Federal Communications Commission that interference with its 2.5 GigaHertz (GHz) licenses by T-Mobile cost the company at least $260 million since 2020. Founded in 2009, the company serves about 2,500 subscribers in Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.

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