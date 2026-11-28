WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2026 – Years before Congress wrote rules for broadband, Ed Markey visited a middle school classroom in Malden, Massachusetts, and saw 25 students gathered around one computer.

When he asked how many had a computer at home, only four raised their hands. Asked how many wanted one, every hand went up, he recalled in March.

The experience helped shape Markey’s work on E-Rate, the federal program that supports internet access for schools and libraries. As Congress confronts artificial intelligence three decades later, the Massachusetts Democrat is asking another question: Who gets to benefit from the next technological shift, and who bears its costs?

His AI Accountability Agenda, released in July, calls for protections for workers, children and consumers, along with greater scrutiny of the data centers powering AI.

Markey gives a 2:40 p.m. keynote Dec. 1 at Broadband and AI in the Next Congress at the National Press Club. A panel on federal preemption and state AI laws follows at 3 p.m.

Opening networks and connecting schools

Before joining the Senate in 2013, Markey served more than three decades in the House, where he chaired the telecommunications subcommittee and helped shape the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

The law sought to open telecommunications markets to competition. It also established the framework for E-Rate, which helps eligible schools and libraries afford communications and internet services.

Markey has linked that work to the current AI debate. At a March event marking the 1996 law’s 30th anniversary, he said the next challenge was making sure digital infrastructure expands opportunity rather than deepening inequality.

“Who will benefit from this AI revolution?” he asked.

His record also includes the Network Neutrality Act of 2006, an early effort to establish rules for an open internet. The bill did not become law, but the question of whether broadband providers can favor or block traffic became a recurring fight at the Federal Communications Commission and in Congress.

From COPPA to AI chatbots

Markey’s work on children’s privacy also predates the current debate over social media and AI.

He was the original House author of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, enacted in 1998. The law generally requires covered online services to obtain parental consent before collecting personal information from children under 13.

Markey is now seeking to update it. His bipartisan Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act, known as COPPA 2.0, would extend protections to teenagers and restrict targeted advertising to children and teens. The Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent in March.

His Youth AI Privacy Act addresses a newer technology, requiring AI companies to build privacy safeguards into chatbots used by minors. The Senate Commerce Committee advanced it unanimously in August.

States and the AI rulebook

Markey wants federal protections for AI, but he also wants states to keep the power to adopt their own.

In July 2025, he joined Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., in an effort to remove a proposed moratorium on state AI laws from the Republican budget bill. The Senate voted 99 to 1 to strip the provision.

President Donald Trump later issued a December 2025 executive order directing federal agencies to challenge state AI laws the administration considers excessively burdensome.

The order also directs Commerce to make states with identified “onerous” AI laws ineligible for non-deployment funds from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, to the extent federal law permits. Non-deployment uses can include activities other than building networks.

The administration released guidance in September directing some remaining BEAD money toward another round of broadband construction. NTIA said it would address other uses in a future update.

The White House argues that differing state rules create a costly patchwork. Markey’s States’ Right to Regulate AI Act would prohibit federal funds from being used to implement or enforce the order.

His AI Civil Rights Act, meanwhile, addresses discriminatory algorithms used in consequential decisions. The bill says it should not be read to weaken more stringent state or federal requirements. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., a conference speaker, is a co-lead of the House version.

Data centers and the cost of AI

Markey’s AI agenda reaches the physical infrastructure behind the technology, too.

His AI Environmental Impacts Act, reintroduced with Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., would require covered AI data centers to report their environmental and energy impacts. Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., who gives the conference’s noon keynote, is a House partner on the bill.

“Understanding the environmental and energy impacts of AI data centers and requiring transparency from the companies that operate them is the first step toward protecting communities and working to tackle this rapidly growing crisis,” Markey said when the bill was reintroduced.

A separate discussion draft would require data centers to obtain a federal certificate before construction and meet standards addressing energy, environmental and economic impacts. Developers would also have to pay for needed grid infrastructure and fund renewable energy and storage.

Together with his defense of state rules, it reflects Markey’s preference for federal protections that add to, rather than necessarily replace, state and local oversight.

What to watch at 'Broadband and AI in the Next Congress'

How does Markey want the principles behind E-Rate and universal service to apply to access to AI?

Can Congress establish federal AI protections while preserving stronger state laws?

What should data center developers disclose and pay for before construction begins?

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec. 1.