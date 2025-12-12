AI

White House Issues Order Pledging to Withhold BEAD Funds From States With 'Onerous' AI Laws

Order tones down language of leaked draft, but continues restriction on dispensing remaining BEAD funds to states with 'onerous' AI laws.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2025 – President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at bolstering federal authority over artificial intelligence policy, and requires the Commerce Department to restrict Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment funding if states’ laws on artificial intelligence are too “onerous.”

The Executive Order makes modifications on the Nov. 19 draft executive order reported on by Broadband Breakfast.

But most changes do not impact the core conclusion that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Administrator Arielle Roth must issue a policy notice within 90 days “specifying the conditions under which states may be eligible” for non-deployment funding under the $42.45 billion BEAD program.

In signing the order, Trump framed the effort as a matter of geopolitical and technological competition. “There’s only going to be one winner here," Trump said during the Oval Office signing, "And that’s probably going to be the U.S. or China. And right now, we’re winning by a lot.”

Trump linked the order to a broader effort to speed permitting for AI data centers and their power supplies, saying firms will be allowed to build their own electricity generation and will receive “rapid approvals” from the federal government.

“If they had to get 50 different approvals from 50 different states, you could forget it," Trump said. "All you need is one hostile actor and you wouldn’t be able to do it.”

Prior version stoked concern

Based on states and territories’ preliminary results, more than $21 billion of the program’s money will likely be non-deployment funding, meaning won’t actually be used for broadband deployment projects.

The money’s future is already up in the air, although states would prefer to hang on to it and advocates have argued the law standing up BEAD requires them to.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated with further news and analysis.

AI Donald Trump NTIA

