Fiber Projects Capture Most of $18.2 Million California Broadband Investment

June 12, 2026 – California’s utility regulator approved more than $18.2 million in broadband funding Thursday.

Most of the money was directed toward fiber deployments in rural Northern California. The California Public Utilities Commission approved nearly $14.7 million for fiber-to-the home projects, $3.4 million for regional broadband planning efforts, and roughly $200,000 to expand access to technology, devices, and digital literacy training.

The largest share of funding will go to four projects by Plumas-Sierra Telecommunications in Lassen, Plumas, and Sierra counties. The projects will bring symmetrical Gigabit capable fiber service to 460 homes and businesses in unserved communities.

The infrastructure awards underscore the high cost of reaching California's remaining unserved areas. The four projects will spend roughly $31,900 per location to extend fiber service into sparsely populated communities.

“The award to Plumas-Sierra Telecom will help serve rural, low-income, and fire-prone communities, strengthening access to critical services and emergency communications,” said CPUC Commissioner Darcie Houck.

The commission also approved $3.4 million to six regional broadband consortia supporting broadband planning and coordination efforts across 16 counties.

The funding spans major metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Jose, and rural and mountainous areas including Inyo County, Mono County, and Sierra County.

The grants will support broadband planning, mapping, community outreach, project development, grant application assistance, infrastructure coordination, and other activities.

Many of the projects will also support broadband deployment efforts associated with California’s ongoing broadband investments, including the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

In addition to infrastructure and planning investments, the CPUC approved roughly $200,000 to support device access and literacy training, expected to serve more than 330 students, parents, caregivers, and community members.

The funding will support digital literacy training, technical assistance, Chromebook and laptop distribution, internet hotspot access, and cybersecurity education in underserved communities in the Central Valley.

The funding approvals come as California lawmakers continue debating the future of telecommunications oversight at the CPUC.