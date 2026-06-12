California Lawmaker Pulls Constitutional Amendment Reshaping Telecom Oversight
Boerner says the proposal needs more work as opponents warn it could undermine the CPUC's telecommunications authority
Boerner says the proposal needs more work as opponents warn it could undermine the CPUC's telecommunications authority
Senate bill would protect Americans from unauthorized AI deepfakes.
Providers anticipate understaffed cities, utilities being a deployment challenge.
The company has a market value of $2.21 trillion, with Forbes estimating Musk’s net worth at $1.1 trillion.
Analysts say proceeds clearing $2.9 billion is looking more and more likely.