California

California Lawmaker Pulls Constitutional Amendment Reshaping Telecom Oversight

Boerner says the proposal needs more work as opponents warn it could undermine the CPUC's telecommunications authority

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

2 min read
California Lawmaker Pulls Constitutional Amendment Reshaping Telecom Oversight
Photo of California Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, D-Encinitas, from Spectrum News.

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2026 – California senators won't be voting on ACA 9 just yet.

Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, D-Encinitas, said Thursday she will hold the constitutional amendment that would allow California lawmakers to strip certain telecommunications oversight from the state's utility regulator, while seeking changes.

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