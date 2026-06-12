State Department, Starlink to Cooperate on Disaster Response

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2026 — Elon Musk’s Starlink signed a two-year memorandum of understanding with the U.S. State Department on Thursday. The agreement will utilize Starlink’s low-Earth-orbit satellites to restore communications after natural disasters across the globe.

“The Department’s Bureau of Disaster and Humanitarian Response will coordinate with Starlink to provide rapid connectivity to emergency responders, humanitarian organizations following disasters, and people in need,” the State Department said in a press release .

The agreement aligns with Starlink’s existing Crisis Response initiative, which has aided relief efforts in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka over the past eight months.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the new MOU will allow the agency to use Starlink’s low‑Earth orbit satellites to deliver rapid connectivity for emergency responders, humanitarian groups, and affected communities. Pigott said the partnership “harnesses reliable connectivity to support disaster response teams and help save lives around the world.”