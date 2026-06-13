Cybersecurity

Anthropic Said Friday it Took Its Latest AI Models Offline to Comply with Export Controls

Fable 5 and Mythos 5 offline as company complied with a directive from the Trump administration to prevent tool's use by foreign nationals.

Associated Press

Associated Press

1 min read
Anthropic Said Friday it Took Its Latest AI Models Offline to Comply with Export Controls
Photo of Anthropic co-founder and President Daniela Amodei shaking hands with Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy during the keynote presentation at Snowflake Summit on June 1, 2026, in San Francisco, by Jeff Chiu/AP

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2026 (AP) — AI giant Anthropic said Friday it has taken its latest artificial intelligence models, known as Fable 5 and Mythos 5, offline to comply with a directive from the Trump administration to prevent their use by foreign nationals.

The export controls mark the U.S. government’s most significant step to date to restrict access to the most advanced AI models. Anthropic released Fable widely this week. That model is a limited version of the even more advanced Mythos, to which the company has tightly limited access due to cybersecurity fears.

CTA Image

Learn about America250 / Telecom150

Learn about America250 / Telecom150

In a statement, Anthropic said it disagrees with the government’s handling of the matter, saying it received the directive from the U.S. government Friday afternoon and it did not specify the national security concerns. “We believe the government should have the ability to block unsafe deployments, as part of a statutory process that is transparent, fair, clear, and grounded in technical facts,” the company said. “This action does not adhere to those principles.”

Anthropic called it a “misunderstanding” and said it hopes to restore access to the models “as soon as possible.”

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The action comes 10 days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish a framework for the federal government to vet the national security risks of the most advanced AI systems for up to a month before their public release. Participation by AI developers would be voluntary, the order said.

This article was written by the Associated Press.

Post tagged in
Cybersecurity AI AP Trump Vance Administration Anthropic Donald Trump Commerce Department

Read more

Popular Tags

Demand Picked Up This Week in AWS-3 Re-Auction FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Fiber Projects Capture Most of $18.2 Million California Broadband Investment BEAD NTIA Clears Study Plans for 4.4 GHz Band NTIA Amazon, Corning Reach Multibillion-Dollar Fiber Deal Infrastructure AT&T Launches Unlimited Data Plan for iPad users AT&T