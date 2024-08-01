California is Closing its BEAD Challenge Process

August 1, 2024 – California’s Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program challenge process closes on Tuesday . The challenge portal was opened on July 8 .

California Public Utilities Commission encourages challenge submission be ahead of the deadline so there is time to address revisions or to withdraw and submit a new challenge. Consumer challenges will also be accepted.

California was awarded $1.86 billion through BEAD allocations. It has not yet received NTIA approval of its initial proposal.

During this phase, local and Tribal governments, nonprofits, and internet service providers in the state can challenge the state’s broadband coverage map by submitting evidence that it is not accurate through an online portal. Entities can identify specific locations that may not be accurately represented as unserved, underserved, or served.

The challenge phase is the first stage in a five-stage, 120-day process to complete broadband coverage maps. The following stages include evidentiary review by the CPUC, rebuttal by challenged service providers, final determination of disputes, and submission of results to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration by the Commission.

The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s BEAD program allocates $42.5 billion among states and territories to fund broadband expansion in areas that lack adequate connectivity. States submitted proposals for implementing the program to the NTIA last year and the agency is in the process of reviewing and approving those plans.