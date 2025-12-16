California Public Utilities Judge Seeks Diversity Goals in Verizon Merger
An administrative judge at the CPUC recommended approval, but only with extra DEI requirements.
An administrative judge at the CPUC recommended approval, but only with extra DEI requirements.
Petitioners warn waivers may undermine terrestrial buildout requirements and strand spectrum
Bills propose federal grants for next-gen 911, enhanced satellite alerts, and improved FCC reporting
Believe it or not, that 37.6 percent is down from the current 38.1 percent.
The legislation would task the NTIA with finding about 500 megahertz and the FCC with finding another 300 megahertz for auction.
Member discussion