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Carr Announces Upcoming Changes to the FCC’s Broadband Nutrition Labels

The chairman announced that changes would be addressed at the FCC’s July 22 open meeting

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

1 min read
Carr Announces Upcoming Changes to the FCC’s Broadband Nutrition Labels
Photo of then-FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr speaking during a news conference alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R, (left) and founder of the Inspire America Foundation Marcell Felipe (right) in Miami on July 15, 2021, by Wilfredo Lee/AP.

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr is seeking to adjust the FCC’s broadband labels to enhance the broadband plan shopping experience for consumers.

The chairman announced in a June 30 press release that the FCC intends to update the broadband “nutrition” labels at its July 22 meeting. 

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“We will be considering an order that refocuses the FCC’s broadband nutrition labels to ensure consumers have access to the clear, accurate and concise information about the broadband plans they want – making the labels a more useful shopping tool,” said Carr in the release.

By implementing changes, the FCC hopes to aim to minimize some of the confusion around the labels and make the labels clearer and more useful for users when comparing internet plans.

The labels were first introduced under the Biden administration in 2024. Then director of the White House Economic Council Jon Donenberg explained that the goal was to help users navigate confusing fees, obscure items and fine print to help consumers know what they are actually paying for.

Internet service providers are required to disclose price and performance metrics regarding internet service plans like introductory rates, data allowances, network performance, privacy policies and latency. 

The labels are designed to create pricing and service transparency details at the point of sale for broadband internet services. Last October, the FCC voted to roll back six disclosure requirements on the labels, with Carr noting that these changes were a way to simplify and modernize compliance.

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