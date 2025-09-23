Carr Defends FCC Role in Kimmel Case, Points to Democrats in Past Censorship Efforts

💡 ▪️Sinclair: Jimmy! Still Off▪️Sen. Wicker Wants All $1.2B from BEAD▪️SCOTUS: FTC Dem Still on Ice▪️ WISPA CEO Roasts DFW Tech Teams▪️Gabelli Buys 5% of WOW! ▪️UBS: Charter Down 88K B'band Subs in 3Q

Jimmy: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is staying in the Jimmy Kimmel fight, and he’s not backing down. Carr defended his agency’s role in the Jimmy Kimmel Live! controversy during remarks Monday at a Concordia event in New York, saying Democrats had misrepresented the facts and accusing them of engaging in censorship themselves. Carr rejected reports that the FCC pressured Disney or ABC to suspend Kimmel, calling them baseless.

“There’s a lot of Democrats out there engaged in a campaign of projection and distortion,” he said. “I saw there was a letter from some Senate Democrats that said the FCC threatened to revoke the license of Disney and ABC if they didn't fire Jimmy Kimmel, and that did not happen in any way, shape, or form,” Carr said. (More after paywall.)