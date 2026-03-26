Spectrum

CBRS Proponent Studies: Changes to Shared Band Would be Disruptive

Two reports say increased power levels or relocating users would have negative consequences.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
CBRS Proponent Studies: Changes to Shared Band Would be Disruptive
Photo of Dave Wright, Spectrum for the Future's policy director, from LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 – Two groups supporting the Citizens Broadband Radio Service released reports this week saying major changes to the shared band would be disruptive.

On Thursday, Spectrum for the Future released a report the group commissioned from Valo Analytica that said raising power levels for even a small number of base stations would significantly interfere with current users. 

“This study gives a very clear picture of what is actually at stake as a few parties push policymakers for higher power limits,” Dave Wright, Spectrum for the Future’s policy director and a former president of pro-CBRS group OnGo Alliance, said in a statement. “Billions of dollars in investment, critical safety systems, and broadband access for underserved rural communities are all on the line.”

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