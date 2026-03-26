CBRS Proponent Studies: Changes to Shared Band Would be Disruptive

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 – Two groups supporting the Citizens Broadband Radio Service released reports this week saying major changes to the shared band would be disruptive.

On Thursday, Spectrum for the Future released a report the group commissioned from Valo Analytica that said raising power levels for even a small number of base stations would significantly interfere with current users.

“This study gives a very clear picture of what is actually at stake as a few parties push policymakers for higher power limits,” Dave Wright, Spectrum for the Future’s policy director and a former president of pro-CBRS group OnGo Alliance, said in a statement. “Billions of dollars in investment, critical safety systems, and broadband access for underserved rural communities are all on the line.”