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Charter CFO Jessica Fischer to Resign Oct. 15

After nearly a decade with Charter, Fischer is leaving for ‘another professional opportunity’

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
Charter CFO Jessica Fischer to Resign Oct. 15
Photo of Charter CFO Jessica Fischer from the company

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2026 – Charter CFO Jessica Fischer is stepping down Oct. 15, the company announced Monday.

Fischer was leaving “to relocate for another professional opportunity,” the company said in a release. She has been with the cable operator for nearly 10 years and served as CFO since October 2021.

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