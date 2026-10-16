China Moves to Curb Tech Exports, Including AI, Citing National Security Risks
China plans to restrict or ban exports of 40 technologies, including AI, chips, and solar power
Associated Press
— 3 min read
HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2026 (AP) — China on Friday said it plans to restrict or ban exports of 40 technologies that span artificial intelligence, chips and solar power as its technology race with countries including the United States intensifies.
The Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Science and Technology jointly published a draft document with the proposed updates for China’s catalog of technologies subjected to export bans or restrictions.