Community Broadband

Cleveland ISP Secures $4.35 Million After It Surpassed 2025 Goals

The nonprofit is working to change Cleveland’s status as one of the least-connected cities.

Mira Bhakta

Mira Bhakta

2 min read
Cleveland ISP Secures $4.35 Million After It Surpassed 2025 Goals
Photo of DigitalC Chief Executive Officer Joshua Edmonds.

May 21, 2026 – Cleveland City Council approved a $4.35 million performance payment to local broadband nonprofit DigitalC after the organization exceeded its 2025 goals for expanding affordable high-speed internet access and digital literacy services across the city.

The city’s Bureau of Internal Audit verified that DigitalC connected 4,862 eligible new households to broadband service and completed 10,105 eligible digital adoption service records, surpassing both targets established under its agreement with the city.

“This is more than a contract milestone. This is validation of Cleveland’s investment, DigitalC’s execution and the public, private and philanthropic partnership powering this work,” said Joshua Edmonds, CEO of DigitalC.

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