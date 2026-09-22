Colorado Cancels $103 Million BEAD Award After Probe Finds Host of Problems, Including Missing Funds

💡 ■ Treasury Secretary Bessent Opposed to AI Antitrust Relief

■ Billionaire Investor David Grain to Headline INCOMPAS Conference in Nashville

■ Cities Demand FCC Drop Permitting Reform Effort

■ NRECA’s Beef with BEAD Rules Excludes Key Details

■ NTCA Urges FCC to Keep Kara Semmler on the USAC Board

■ Harvard Professors Fight Supreme Court’s Inherent Power to Void Federal Laws

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■ Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Who Opposed Moderate Republicans Roth and Trusty, Gets Bipartisanship Honor

BEAD: Colorado canceled more than $100 million in federal broadband awards to Maverix Broadband, the Colorado Sun reported Sept. 21. Maverix received the second-highest number of state BEAD program locations, at about 10,232. It also was awarded the largest subsidy, at $103 million, or nearly 25% of Colorado’s BEAD program share. The Colorado Broadband Office said it terminated the company’s BEAD grants after an investigation found canceled invoices, unpaid contractors, and about $3.2 million in missing funds. “What we ended up finding in the enhanced monitoring was that Maverix had done this for more than just one vendor,” interim CBO director Alison Terry said. (More after paywall)

Maverix Broadband Cofounder David Lindauer