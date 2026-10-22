Fiber

Comcast Loses 144,000 Broadband Subscribers in Third Quarter

Fiber and fixed wireless continue to pressure Comcast’s internet business

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
Comcast Loses 144,000 Broadband Subscribers in Third Quarter

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2026 — Comcast lost 144,000 residential broadband subscribers in the third quarter, as competition from fiber providers and fixed wireless internet services continued to challenge the cable company.

The company ended September with 28.34 million domestic residential broadband customers, down from 28.90 million a year earlier. The latest quarterly loss was larger than the 91,000 customers Comcast lost in the third quarter of 2025. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a loss of about 116,800 subscribers.

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