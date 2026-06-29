Comcast to Spin Off NBCUniversal and Sky, Ending Brian Roberts' Failed Experiment in Vertical Integration

💡 ■ AT&T: CPUC’s ‘Home Base Is Regulatory Red Tape’

■ InfraCo to Propose Trump Build $125 Billion National Dark Fiber Network

■ Analyst Nispel: FCC Auction Haul Shows Verizon Wants to Keep ‘Network Leadership’

■ Critic: Sports Betting for Most People Costs about as Much as Starbucks

■ Kalshi Sues Illinois to Keep Prediction Markets Regulated by CFTC

■ Trump to Name FCC General Counsel Adam Candeub to Head DOJ’s Antitrust Division, N.Y. Times Says

■ Markey, Moulton to Debate July 8, Three Days before Markey’s 80th Birthday

■ Florida’s New Data Center Law Backed by DeSantis Takes Effect July 1

■ Drones Connected to Fiber Becoming Lethal Battlefield Weapons

■ CEI Analyst: ‘Broadband Remains an Oasis of Affordability’

■ GOCare Partners with Shentel on Automated Outage and Maintenance Platform

Split: Comcast plans to split into two publicly traded companies, just months after spinning off cable networks CNBC and MS NOW into Versant. The June 29 announcement said the media and broadband giant will spin off NBCUniversal and U.K.-based Sky as a combined media unit in a tax‑free transaction that will give shareholders stock in both firms. The transaction represents the unraveling of Comcast’s acquisition of NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011 and Sky in 2018 and serves as a failed and costly experiment in massive vertical integration engineered by CEO Brian Roberts, son of Comcast founder Ralph Roberts. “This is a very exciting day for our company. The transaction we are announcing will unlock a more entrepreneurial management approach and open up a multitude of new opportunities for each business,” Roberts said. Comcast said each company will pursue distinct priorities and long‑term growth as independent entities. Comcast said the move reflects its strategy of positioning businesses to compete in fast‑changing markets shaped by technology shifts and evolving consumer behavior. As a major shareholder, Roberts will remain actively involved with both companies but was not assigned a specific title. Mike Cavanagh will serve as CEO of NBCUniversal/Sky and former Comcast CFO Michael Angelakis will become CEO of Comcast after the separation, which is expected to take a year. Wall Street liked the moves, sending Comcast shares up 23% in early trading Monday, probably because traders think Comcast has set the stage for a broadband merger with Charter Communications in the future. (More after paywall)

Comcast Corp. Chairman and Co-CEO Brian Roberts