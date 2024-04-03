Conexon Connect Announces Completion Of 1,300 Mile Broadband Project

An ISP announces the completion of a new rural broadband project.

April 3, 2024— Conexon Connect, the internet service provider designed to serve Conexon's cooperative customers, on Wednesday announced the completion of a 1,300 mile multi-gigabit fiber-to-the-home project with Middle Georgia EMC.

Conexon is one of the most significant builders of fiber-optic networks in collaboration with rural electric cooperatives.

The initiative was first announced in April 2021 and completed in March 2024 in collaboration with Georgia Electric Membership Corporation, a cooperative. The roughly $40 million FTTH project reaches across 4,800 homes in rural central Georgia, the company said.

Georgia EMC describes itself as a, “member-owned electric membership cooperative that currently provides electricity and other related services to approximately 4,900 members on a system that includes nearly 1,500 miles.”

Conexon Connect is in the process of “rapidly expanding” their broadband projects, according to Conexon. The ISP has 20 fiber-to-the-home projects, servicing 400,000 rural homes in seven states.

Conexon Connect said that the new project will help establish the ISP as a trusted rural provider.