Connecticut Announces $28 Million in Broadband Grants

Oct. 15, 2024 - Connecticut will provide $28 million in broadband funding to expand network access, drawing from federal funds administered by the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The funding, which would flow from the first round of the state’s ConneCTed Communities Grant Program, is slated to support the buildout of broadband infrastructure in 88 towns and communities throughout the state, including 26 on the state’s distressed municipalities list.

Connecticut’s grant programs were funded by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund.

“The expansion of broadband infrastructure will make Connecticut’s towns and cities stronger [and] more resilient,” said Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) in a statement. “Awarding these funds is a critical step in the push to make broadband more widely available.”

Of the $28 million in funds, more than $21 million will flow to Comcast. The company plans to serve 2,099 of the state’s 3,320 project locations statewide.

The remaining 1,221 locations will be served by Verizon, GoNetspeed and Frontier Communications.

The second round of the ConneCTed Communities program is expected to provide another $12.8 million in grants. DEEP planx to accept applications for the second round until December, 2026.