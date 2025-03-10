Cruz Panel Set to Vote on FTC Nominee Mark Meador

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2025 - Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said the panel is scheduled to meet Wednesday to vote on the nomination of Mark Meador as a Commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission. The session will also consider several bills, including the PLAN for Broadband Act , the Government Spectrum Valuation Act , and the ROUTERS Act .

Meador, a partner at Kressin Meador LLC, has a long background in antitrust law, having served as Deputy Chief Counsel for Antitrust and Competition Policy to Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. He has also worked as an antitrust enforcer at both the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice Antitrust Division. If confirmed, Meador would shift the FTC to a Republican majority under Chairman Andrew Ferguson.

The PLAN for Broadband bill, sponsored by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss, would direct the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to develop and implement a national strategy to improve the coordination and management of federally supported programs for expanding access to and adoption of broadband internet.

The Government Spectrum Valuation bill, sponsored by Sen. Lee, who does not serve on the committee, would require the NTIA to estimate the value of specified electromagnetic spectrum that is allocated to federal agencies.

The ROUTERS bill, sponsored by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R- Tenn., would require a study by the NTIA to assess the national security risks posed by consumer routers and modems, with findings to be reported to Congress.

The committee will convene for a full Executive session on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.