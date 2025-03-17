CWA Member Criticizes Potential Changes to Broadband Fund Allocations

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2025 - Marcus Chambers, Communications Workers of America Maryland State Broadband Lead and member of CWA Local 2018, spoke out against proposed changes that he said threaten reliable broadband access in Maryland and beyond.

At the Maryland State and DC American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations State Council Union Night Rally in Annapolis last week, Chambers spoke to a crowd of union members , highlighting the risks to federal broadband funding aimed at expanding high-speed internet through fiber-optic connections built by union workers.

Chambers criticized Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s proposal to redirect funds from fiber infrastructure to satellite services like Starlink, which he argued are unreliable and short-term solutions. He warned that satellite technology suffers from issues such as signal loss and congestion, while fiber offers more stable and lasting service.

Additionally, Chambers condemned new legislation in Congress that seeks to remove labor protections and wage standards for broadband buildout projects, potentially increasing reliance on low-road contractors.

“We worked for almost three years to have labor standards incorporated into the BEAD program,” Chambers said. “They now want to strip that all away and more so Elon can have his satellite company Starlink come in with contractors and subcontractors to do subpar work on a technology that at best lasts five years before it ‘de-orbits,’ which we all know as ‘falls out of the sky.’ And let’s not forget the congestion issues that lower your speed. Let’s remember that weather conditions will lower your speed. With fiber, you don’t have to worry about any of that.”

Chambers urged that these changes could delay projects, jeopardize worker safety, and leave rural areas with subpar internet service. Chambers stressed the need to protect union jobs and invest in fiber-optic technology to ensure reliable and lasting broadband access.