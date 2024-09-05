Cybersecurity Pilot Program Launched by FCC to Defend Schools, Libraries

WASHINGTON, September 5, 2024 – Federal regulators have taken the next step to try to harden schools and libraries against cyberattacks.

The Federal Communications Commission announced Wednesday its $200 million Schools and Libraries Cybersecurity Pilot Program is just days away from being operational. Eligible K-12 schools and libraries can apply for funding starting September 17, with the window closing on November 1, according to the agency's public notice .

Adopted by a 3-2 FCC vote in June , the three-year pilot program will bolster cybersecurity protections for educational institutions, which have become frequent targets of ransomware attacks and data breaches due to the large amounts of personal data they manage, including addresses, social security numbers, and medical information.

Schools and libraries face unique challenges in defending against cyber threats, often hampered by outdated technology, insufficient security policies, and limited IT personnel due to tight budgets.

Recent incidents underscore the urgent need for such protections. The Seattle Public Library was hit by a ransomware attack in late May that took the institution three months to recover from, with public computers becoming operational again just this Tuesday .

The FCC’s pilot program will allow participants to request funding for cybersecurity measures, including next-generation firewalls, endpoint protection, identity protection, and network monitoring tools. Basic training on the use of these technologies is also covered.

Schools and libraries can apply individually or as part of consortia, with funding based on student population or the number of library sites. For example, schools can receive up to $13.60 per student annually, and libraries up to $15,000 per site.

Participants must cover a portion of the costs, with support ranging from 20% to 90%, depending on their E-Rate discount rate. Early applications are encouraged, especially from those not currently participating in the E-Rate program.