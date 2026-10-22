Delaware Adds Verizon BEAD to JobsFirst Accelerator

WASHINGTON, Oct.22, 2026 – Verizon’s BEAD program is set to help fill Delaware's connectivity gap.

On Oct. 20, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer, D, announced that the Verizon Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment, BEAD, project will aid Delaware's JobsFirst Accelerator program in speeding up construction of broadband infrastructure.

This agreement between the two programs is set to connect more than 2,000 Delaware homes to high-speed internet .

“Broadband expansion will directly improve education and business opportunities to support Delaware’s economic competitiveness in the region and country…this partnership will benefit the entire state,” Meyer said.

The state’s BEAD program has already displayed progress with the project leveraging roughly $4 in private capital for every federally funded dollar.

Given its success, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration has been considering encouraging other states to use permitting tools like JobsFirst through BEAD.

NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth said, “We’re happy to see BEAD projects included in Delaware’s Permitting Accelerator, which will help to streamline processes and remove administrative roadblocks that would slow down broadband buildouts.”

With these programs, Delaware continues to forge the path to total statewide connectivity.