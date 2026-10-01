Disney Is Fighting FCC ‘At the Wrong Time in the Wrong Court,’ Carr Says

💡 ■ Indiana Awards $400 million in BEAD funds to 24 ISPs

■ DISH Applauds FCC’s Decision in Must Carry Case

■ New FBA/Cartesian Study Warns about Permitting Delays

■ Senate Democrats Use Filibuster to Block Ratepayer Protection Act

■ Japan’s SoftBank Now Owns U.S. ISP WideOpenWest (WOW!)

■ NCTA Salutes New Senate Bill Criminalizing Network Vandalism

■ FTC Opens Safety Probe into AI’s Anthropic and OpenAI

■ Carr FCC Opens More Spectrum for Starlink, Amazon Leo

■ Sen. Blackburn: Unlike Verizon, AT&T Resisted Jack Smith’s Demands for Her Call Records

■ Carr Honors FCC Staff Members for Engineering and Economic Achievements

■ WOW! Names Christopher Sikora as Chief Commercial Officer

Disney: Disney’s challenge to the FCC’s early ABC license‑renewal order drew sharp criticism on Sept. 30 from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who said the company is pursuing its case in the wrong venue. Carr said Disney’s filing “doesn’t fit within the norms of the Communications Act” and ignores the statute’s required review path. He later mocked Disney’s approach at an agency press conference in Washington, D.C. “Look, when it comes to this particular Disney litigation, it’s very clear we’ve made the case in our pleadings that Disney has filed at the wrong time in the wrong court, making meritless arguments. But other than that, I think they’re doing pretty well in their litigation,” Carr said. (More after paywall)