Policyband

Disney Is Fighting FCC ‘At the Wrong Time in the Wrong Court,’ Carr Says

Agency Chief Insists No Decisions Have Been Made about the License Renewal of Eight Disney-Owned ABC Stations

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

7 min read
Disney Is Fighting FCC ‘At the Wrong Time in the Wrong Court,’ Carr Says
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Disney: Disney’s challenge to the FCC’s early ABC license‑renewal order drew sharp criticism on Sept. 30 from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who said the company is pursuing its case in the wrong venue. Carr said Disney’s filing “doesn’t fit within the norms of the Communications Act” and ignores the statute’s required review path. He later mocked Disney’s approach at an agency press conference in Washington, D.C. “Look, when it comes to this particular Disney litigation, it’s very clear we’ve made the case in our pleadings that Disney has filed at the wrong time in the wrong court, making meritless arguments. But other than that, I think they’re doing pretty well in their litigation,” Carr said. (More after paywall)

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