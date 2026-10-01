Indiana to Spend $400 Million to Fund New BEAD Projects
Construction could begin this fall, with all BEAD-funded buildouts expected to finish by 2030.
Akshaya Krishnan
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2026 - Better internet access is on the way for thousands of homes and businesses across Indiana.
More than 122,000 homes and businesses across Indiana are set to receive high-speed broadband service after the state awarded more than $400 million in federal broadband contracts to 24 internet providers, Gov. Mike Braun announced Wednesday.
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