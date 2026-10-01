Indiana to Spend $400 Million to Fund New BEAD Projects

Construction could begin this fall, with all BEAD-funded buildouts expected to finish by 2030.

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
Indiana to Spend $400 Million to Fund New BEAD Projects
Indiana Statehouse from the West side of the building.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2026 - Better internet access is on the way for thousands of homes and businesses across Indiana. 

More than 122,000 homes and businesses across Indiana are set to receive high-speed broadband service after the state awarded more than $400 million in federal broadband contracts to 24 internet providers, Gov. Mike Braun announced Wednesday. 

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