Edward Markey

E-Rate Takes Center Stage in Markey-Moulton  Senate Primary in Massachusetts

The primary puts renewed attention on how Washington should approach school connectivity and online access

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
E-Rate Takes Center Stage in Markey-Moulton  Senate Primary in Massachusetts
From left: Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) debating Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass) on Aug. 3 in the Dedham, Mass., studios of Fox affiliate Boston 25

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2026 — A federal broadband program aimed at connecting schools and libraries has become an unlikely point of contention in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary, as voters prepare to choose between incumbent Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Seth Moulton on Tuesday.

The candidates have clashed over the Federal Communications Commission’s E-Rate program, with Markey pointing to the program as a major accomplishment of his telecommunications career and Moulton arguing that expanding internet access must be accompanied by stronger protections for children online.

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