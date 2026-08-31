E-Rate Takes Center Stage in Markey-Moulton  Senate Primary in Massachusetts

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2026 — A federal broadband program aimed at connecting schools and libraries has become an unlikely point of contention in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary, as voters prepare to choose between incumbent Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Seth Moulton on Tuesday.

The candidates have clashed over the Federal Communications Commission’s E-Rate program, with Markey pointing to the program as a major accomplishment of his telecommunications career and Moulton arguing that expanding internet access must be accompanied by stronger protections for children online.