EchoStar Agrees to Drop Suit over AWS-3 Auction
The company would still be on the hook for a shortfall payment if the auction fetches less than $2.9 billion.
The company would still be on the hook for a shortfall payment if the auction fetches less than $2.9 billion.
The state has now awarded planning grants to 18 Tribal communities.
A near unanimous vote sends the legislation to the governor.
An SIA attorney expects the FCC to seek more comment on the issue 'sometime this summer'
The move by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine comes as the industry is under pressure to pay the full costs of its vast networks.