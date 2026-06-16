Education Groups Urge FCC to Drop Questions About Ending E-Rate
Coalition argues FCC lacks authority to terminate or narrow school and library broadband subsidies
Coalition argues FCC lacks authority to terminate or narrow school and library broadband subsidies
Researchers argue a city-owned broadband network in New York City would be costly and difficult to sustain.
EchoStar would have been on the hook for a penalty payment if the licenses fetched less than that.
The move follows network upgrades in Texas and Arizona
The FCC should only approve the deal with ‘specific, enforceable deployment requirements,’ he wrote in a letter to the agency