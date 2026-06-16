FCC

Education Groups Urge FCC to Drop Questions About Ending E-Rate

Coalition argues FCC lacks authority to terminate or narrow school and library broadband subsidies

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

3 min read
Education Groups Urge FCC to Drop Questions About Ending E-Rate
Photo of an advocate holding a ‘Defend E-Rate’ sign during the SHLB Coalition’s March 2026 congressional fly-in, where over 40 members held 80+ meetings advocating for E-Rate, Rural Health Care, and the Universal Service Fund.

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 – Education and library groups have urged the Federal Communications Commission to strip from a draft rulemaking any suggestion that the E-Rate program could be terminated or narrowed.

The FCC “does not maintain the requisite statutory authority to terminate or limit the E-Rate program,” a coalition of groups led by the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition argued in an ex parte filing Tuesday.

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