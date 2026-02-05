Energy

Energy for AI Will Require An All-Source Approach, McCormick Says

‘This is happening across the world, we don't have a choice of opting out,’ said the Pennsylvania Republican

Eric Urbach

Eric Urbach

1 min read
Energy for AI Will Require An All-Source Approach, McCormick Says
Photo of Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Penn., center, speaking at the INCOMPAS Policy Summit on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, Feb 4, 2026 – AI will be the biggest thing to ever happen to humanity.

At least that’s what Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Penn., said he believes, speaking at at fireside chat at the INCOMPAS Policy Summit Wednesday.

And, to take it a step further, you can’t say AI without saying energy - lots and lots of it.

CTA Image

Learn more about Broadband Breakfast Live Online

Signup on CHAT for BroadbandLive

While acknowledging the fears that many have around the potential disruption AI will have on jobs, McCormick suggested that the potential upsides vastly outweigh the risks, especially if the U.S. were to cede leadership to China. 

“This is happening across the world, we don't have a choice of opting out,” McCormick said about AI. “So the question is how do we opt in in a way that demonstrates leadership, creates the right guardrails and creates the best chance of being a benefit to our communities.” 

McCormick said that permitting reform will be the key to building the energy infrastructure necessary to power AI systems that will require energy generated by nuclear, renewable and fossil fuel sources.

This all-in approach to energy could yield bipartisan support for permitting reform. 

While McCormick said he envisioned a future in which manufacturing is brought back to the United States, mostly operated by robots, he believed that there would be such high demand for welders, construction workers and other trade professionals that it may require a total rethinking of our education system.

That could boost sectors of the economy in areas where data centers and the energy systems to power them are placed. 

Broadband Breakfast is be covering remarks by individual members of Congress in the Broadband Community Discussion Forum from at the INCOMPAS Policy Summit in the (Free signup required.) 

Post tagged in
Energy AI INCOMPAS Dave McCormick permitting

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Cantwell Says AT&T, Verizon Blocked Salt Typhoon Inquiry FCC They Came Not to Bury, But to Praise the Telecom Act of 1996 Broadband's Impact Several More State BEAD Proposals Approved–And Where the Funds are Going BEAD Tech Group Says Seamless, Widespread Connectivity more Important than Speed for 6G NTIA Nokia Secures Altafiber Contract to Expand Fiber Networks in Ohio and Hawaii Infrastructure AT&T Completes Acquisition of Lumen’s Consumer Fiber Business in $5.75B Deal AT&T