Briefs

European Commission Approves T-Mobile, Wren House Acquisition of i3 Broadband

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

1 min read
European Commission Approves T-Mobile, Wren House Acquisition of i3 Broadband
Photo of a T-Mobile store in Boston on June 24, 2026, by Charles Krupa/AP.

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 – The European Commission approved Monday the joint acquisition of U.S. fiber provider i3 Broadband by T-Mobile and Wren House.

Wren House is the infrastructure investment arm of the Kuwait Investment Authority, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds. The London-based private equity firm invests in long-term assets, including ports, energy, utilities, and telecom infrastructure.

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