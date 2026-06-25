European Commission Approves T-Mobile, Wren House Acquisition of i3 Broadband
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026.
Abby Larkin
— 1 min read
WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 – The European Commission approved Monday the joint acquisition of U.S. fiber provider i3 Broadband by T-Mobile and Wren House.
Wren House is the infrastructure investment arm of the Kuwait Investment Authority, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds. The London-based private equity firm invests in long-term assets, including ports, energy, utilities, and telecom infrastructure.