Ezee Fiber Expands Into Metro Detroit With Multi-Gig Service

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 – Ezee Fiber said it will expand its fiber-to-the-premises network into the Metro Detroit area, targeting eight counties as construction begins next week.

The Houston-based provider said the buildout will initially focus on Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Genesee, St. Clair, Monroe and Livingston counties. Residential and business installations are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

Ezee Fiber said it plans to establish a regional headquarters in Michigan and create local jobs including construction crews, installation technicians and sales staff.

Residential customers will have access to symmetrical speeds up to 8 gigabits per second, while business customers may purchase dedicated service up to 100 gigabits per second. The company said it does not require term contracts or impose data caps.

Current residential pricing begins at $69 per month for 1 gigabit service, $89 for 2 gigabits, $99 for 5 gigabits and $119 for 8 gigabits, according to the company’s website .

Chief Executive Officer Matt Marino said the expansion would deliver multi-gig service to homes and businesses across Metro Detroit. “Our customers will enjoy a significantly better internet experience driven by our advanced fiber internet,” Marino said.

The Detroit announcement follows a separate expansion into Oregon announced Feb. 13, where the company said it will begin construction in the Salem area with installations expected later in the first half of 2026.

Ezee Fiber operates networks in Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon and Washington.