Facing Pushback on Data Centers, Tech Giants are Promising Hosts More Money and Fewer Secrets

Oct. 22, 2026 (AP) – With host communities across the U.S. turning against their gargantuan data centers, America's technology giants are promising to take fewer taxpayer handouts, keep fewer secrets or shower more money onto the communities willing to allow the server warehouses.

The new raft of promises from the world's richest companies comes as anti-data center sentiment has become a potent issue in the midterm elections, with control of Congress and 36 governors' offices on the line.