Data Center

Facing Pushback on Data Centers, Tech Giants are Promising Hosts More Money and Fewer Secrets

The promises come as anti-data center sentiment has become a potent issue in the midterm election

Associated Press

Associated Press

6 min read
Facing Pushback on Data Centers, Tech Giants are Promising Hosts More Money and Fewer Secrets
Photo of Mike Bourcier and his wife Jenifer holding No Data Center signs on Oct. 12, 2026, in Mason, Mich., by Paul Sancya/AP

Oct. 22, 2026 (AP) – With host communities across the U.S. turning against their gargantuan data centers, America's technology giants are promising to take fewer taxpayer handouts, keep fewer secrets or shower more money onto the communities willing to allow the server warehouses.

Data Center - Broadband Breakfast
Facilities designed to house computer systems, servers, and other related equipment, data centers support critical computing functions. Many technology companies are building data centers across various states to support artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.
Broadband BreakfastCorryn D'Attaray

The new raft of promises from the world's richest companies comes as anti-data center sentiment has become a potent issue in the midterm elections, with control of Congress and 36 governors' offices on the line.

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