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Fallout From the Nvidia Scandal May Dampen Exuberance Around AI

Nvidia’s rivals Broadcom, Intel and AMD saw their shares advance Thursday following Huang’s departure

Associated Press

Associated Press

5 min read
Fallout From the Nvidia Scandal May Dampen Exuberance Around AI
Photos of flowers placed outside Nvidia HQ in Santa Clara, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, by Haven Daley/AP

Nov. 13, 2026 (AP) – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's stunning resignation has sent ripples through the global technology industry, with rival chipmakers itching to take advantage of the uncertainty and others wondering if the downfall of one of AI's biggest cheerleaders will dampen the mood around the civilization-altering technology.

Huang, who stepped down Thursday following reports of extramarital affairs, including with a suspected Chinese spy, was the very public face of a company that dominates the market for computer chips used to train and run AI models. In March, Huang predicted Nvidia will be grappling with a $1 trillion backlog in orders for its chips by the end of the year, doubling his estimate from a year earlier.

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