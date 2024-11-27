FCC Approves SpaceX and T-Mobile's Direct-to-Cell Service

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission approved Tuesday SpaceX and T-Mobile's bid to offer supplemental mobile coverage from space.

“This first-of-its-kind authorization is an exciting new development for the future of combined satellite and wireless communications. And it won’t be the last,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. “The FCC is actively promoting competition in the space economy by supporting more partnerships between terrestrial mobile carriers and satellite operators to deliver on a Single Network Future that will put an end to mobile dead zones.”

SpaceX’s Starlink broadband satellites will be able to provide a basic connection, enough for texts or emergency communications, using slices of T-Mobile’s spectrum in areas the mobile carrier’s terrestrial network can’t reach. It’s the first such arrangement approved by the FCC.

Ben Longmier, SpaceX’s senior director of satellite engineering, said on social media “We hope to activate employee beta service in the US soon.”

Other companies have similar petitions pending at the FCC, like AT&T and Verizon partnerships with satellite company AST SpaceMobile.

SpaceX and T-Mobile first announced their partnership in 2022 and were allowed to test satellite texting service in areas affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton earlier this year.

The agency deferred for another day the question of whether to authorize a nearly 30,000-satellite Starlink constellation, leaving the company’s cap at 7,500. All of those will be able to provide the direct-to-cell service. Starlink currently has more than 6,000 units in orbit.

Also not resolved in the order was SpaceX’s request to waive some power limit rules to allow more data-intensive features like voice and video calls. AT&T and Verizon have been urging the agency against the move, claiming it would cause harmful interference.

SpaceX was approved to operate in orbits below the International Space Station. The FCC said the company would have to coordinate with NASA to protect the station, something NASA has said is already underway .