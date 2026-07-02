FCC Approves T-Mobile-Grain Management Spectrum Swap
The agency shortened Grain’s proposed buildout deadlines to three and eight years, down from six and 12 years. Agency did not comment on Grain’s DEI policies with regard to hiring at the PE firm
The agency shortened Grain’s proposed buildout deadlines to three and eight years, down from six and 12 years. Agency did not comment on Grain’s DEI policies with regard to hiring at the PE firm
AST SpaceMobile told the agency it was 'well-positioned' to deploy the spectrum for direct-to-device
The longtime attorney general won on his strong opposition to President Trump’s policies
The need for U.S. innovation was emphasized as the subcommittee discussed ten bills around emerging technology.
The California Democrat said Americans should ‘own a piece of the future'