FCC Approves T-Mobile-Grain Management Spectrum Swap

💡 ■ Gray to Create Six Big Four Combos in American Spirit Media Deal

■ Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), Defeated Tuesday, Was a Notable Net Neutrality Flip-Flopper

■ Team at LightShed Partners Thinks Peacock Has Turned a Corner with Starz Deal

■ Amazon Leo Adds 29 LEOs with ULA Launch Early This Morning

■ Carr Tees Up Space Modernization Order to Streamline FCC Licensing

■ FCC to Vote July 22 to Simplify Broadband Labels

■ NCTA Wanted At Least Five Years to Clear Upper C-Band But Got About Three from FCC

■ DOJ Passing on Review of SoftBank’s Takeover of WideOpenWest (WOW!)

Grain: The FCC on July 1 approved a spectrum swap between T‑Mobile and Grain Management, granting applications that shift certain 800 MHz licenses to Grain and certain 600 MHz licenses to T‑Mobile. Grain is also paying T-Mobile about $2.9 billion. The FCC in an order released July 1 said the deal will advance more intensive spectrum use and support expanded 5G deployment. In approving the deal, the FCC imposed strict conditions on Grain to ensure the 800 MHz licenses are not warehoused. The agency shortened Grain’s proposed buildout deadlines to three and eight years from six and 12 years. (More after paywall)

David Grain, Founder & CEO of Grain Management.