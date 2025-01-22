FCC Chairman Carr Ends DEI within the Agency

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 – A major Biden administration initiative to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion or DEI has been abolished by new FCC Chairman Brendan Carr in a detailed statement Tuesday.

Carr’s statement announced that the agency will be ending the promotion of DEI. This included eliminating the promotion of DEI from the FCC’s Strategic Plan, the FCC’s budget, along with ending the commission's DEI Advisory Group and Task Force.

Carr’s moves tracked with edicts in President Donald Trump’s Executive Order “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing," which Trump signed on Monday.

Chairman Carr said in the statement, “Promoting invidious forms of discrimination runs contrary to the Communications Act and deprives Americans rights to fair and equal treatment under the law. It also represents a wasteful expenditure of taxpayer resources.”

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez also released a statement Tuesday regarding ending DEI, saying it is “a shame” that Carr is ending DEI promotion. “It is [the FCC’s] mission to serve all – without discrimination. Let’s be clear, diversity, equity, and inclusion does not equal discrimination. It is precisely our efforts to be equitable and inclusive that strengthen our ability to fulfill our mission,” she said. “It is important that the Commission is not distracted by culture wars and is focused instead on the important work we have to do to ensure everyone, everywhere is connected, including communities historically left behind,” Gomez said.