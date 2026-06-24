FCC

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez Dislikes Alexa

The commissioner explained that the device feels unsettling to her because of privacy implications.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

1 min read
FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez Dislikes Alexa
Photo of FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez speaking during an interview on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 20, 2026, by Rod Lamkey Jr./AP.

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 – Federal Communications Commissioner Anna Gomez expressed her disdain for Alexa because it makes her feel unsettled, she said in a WIRED interview with Katie Drummond on Tuesday.

During the interview, when asked what technology she would delete, the commissioner explained that she is not a fan of Alexa. 

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