WASHINGTON Nov. 16, 2026 — The Federal Communications Commission has effectively cut off eight voice service providers from U.S. phone networks after they failed to respond to multiple requests for information about suspected illegal robocalls.

The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau removed the companies from its Robocall Mitigation Database on Nov. 13 and ordered other voice service providers and intermediate providers to stop accepting their calls. Providers have two days to block all traffic from the companies. Voice service providers are required to respond to traceback requests within 24 hours, including requests from the FCC, law enforcement and the industry’s traceback consortium.