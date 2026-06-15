FCC Cuts SK Teleco’s Access to U.S. Voice Networks

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission has ordered U.S. voice providers to stop carrying traffic from SK Teleco.

The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau said in a release Friday it was removing the Missoula, Mont.-based voice service provider from the agency’s Robocall Mitigation Database, a step that effectively cuts off a provider’s ability to exchange traffic with other U.S. voice networks. The removal comes after SK Teleco failed to respond to investigations into suspected illegal robocalls.