FCC Cuts SK Teleco’s Access to U.S. Voice Networks
The Montana-based provider failed to respond to requests tied to suspected illegal robocalls, the agency said.
Abby Larkin
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission has ordered U.S. voice providers to stop carrying traffic from SK Teleco.
The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau said in a release Friday it was removing the Missoula, Mont.-based voice service provider from the agency’s Robocall Mitigation Database, a step that effectively cuts off a provider’s ability to exchange traffic with other U.S. voice networks. The removal comes after SK Teleco failed to respond to investigations into suspected illegal robocalls.
Post tagged in