FCC

FCC Cuts SK Teleco’s Access to U.S. Voice Networks

The Montana-based provider failed to respond to requests tied to suspected illegal robocalls, the agency said.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
FCC Cuts SK Teleco’s Access to U.S. Voice Networks
Photo of Patrick Webre, chief of the FCC's Enforcement Bureau, from Flickr.

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission has ordered U.S. voice providers to stop carrying traffic from SK Teleco. 

The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau said in a release Friday it was removing the Missoula, Mont.-based voice service provider from the agency’s Robocall Mitigation Database, a step that effectively cuts off a provider’s ability to exchange traffic with other U.S. voice networks. The removal comes after SK Teleco failed to respond to investigations into suspected illegal robocalls. 

CTA Image

Learn about America250 / Telecom150

Learn about America250 / Telecom150
Post tagged in
FCC SK Teleco Montana ITG Robocall Mitigation Database Wireless Patrick Webre

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC Cuts SK Teleco’s Access to U.S. Voice Networks FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Fiber Projects Capture Most of $18.2 Million California Broadband Investment BEAD NTIA Clears Study Plans for 4.4 GHz Band NTIA Amazon, Corning Reach Multibillion-Dollar Fiber Deal Infrastructure Rural Carriers, Consumer Groups Want Verizon-Array Spectrum Deal Reviewed AT&T