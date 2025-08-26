FCC Bars More Than 1,200 Providers for Robocall Rule Violations

WASHINGTON, August 26, 2025 – When it comes to dealing with the scourge of robocalls, federal regulators are handing out the death penalty.

On Monday, the Federal Communications Commission announced that it has cut off more than 1,200 phone service providers from the U.S. telephone network as a result of their failure to follow federal rules designed to stop illegal robocalls.

“Providers that fail to do their duty when it comes to stopping these calls have no place in our networks,” said FCC Chairman Brendan Carr in a release . “We’re taking action and we will continue to do so.”

In order to combat illegal robocalls, the FCC requires all voice providers to register in its Robocall Mitigation Database , where they must certify they are using STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication and submit a robocall mitigation plan, outlining the steps they are taking to block or reduce scam calls. Failure to meet these requirements allows the FCC to remove a provider from the Database and block their traffic on the grounds that the provider is “shirking their obligations to protect consumers from illegal robocalls.”

On Monday, the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau did just that, removing over 1,200 non-compliant voice service providers from the Robocall Mitigation Database and disconnecting them from the U.S. phone network. This move follows an enforcement action earlier this month in which 185 providers were removed from the Database.

In December 2024, the Commission ordered 2,411 providers, including all of those removed Monday, to fix their “deficient” filings or provide an argument as to why they should not be removed from the Database. According to the release, the companies removed Monday “received a final warning from the FCC when the Enforcement Bureau removed an initial tranche of 185 providers from the Database.”

Meanwhile, the prior removal of 185 companies sparked a bipartisan group of 51 state attorneys to launch Operation Robocall Roundup , which sent letters to 37 voice providers demanding that they stop allowing illegal robocalls from being routed through their networks. All of the providers that received letters had not complied with FCC rules requiring traceback support, Robocall Mitigation Database certification, and robocall mitigation plans.

“Robocalls are an all-too-common frustration – and threat – to American households,” said Carr. “The FCC is doing everything in its power to fight back against these malicious and illegal calls.”