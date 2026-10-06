FCC

FCC Orders Providers to Block Digital Solutions Over Robocall Violations

The company failed to address suspected illegal robocalls and correct deficiencies in its FCC certification

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
FCC Orders Providers to Block Digital Solutions Over Robocall Violations
Photo illustrating a phone receiving a robocall. 

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission’s crackdown on illegal robocalls has identified and punished a new offender.

The FCC has ordered U.S. voice service providers to block traffic from Digital Solutions Inc. after the company repeatedly failed to comply with the agency’s robocall mitigation rules.

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FCC Digital Solutions Inc. Industry Traceback Group Hunter Deeley Robocall Mitigation Database

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