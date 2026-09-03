FCC Proposes Robocall Scorecard to Measure Provider Performance

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission is considering a public scorecard that would rate voice service providers on how effectively they protect consumers from illegal robocalls.

The FCC’s Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau released a public notice Wednesday seeking comment on the proposed Robocall Mitigation Scorecard. The agency said the tool would give consumers an easy way to compare providers while encouraging companies to improve their efforts to prevent illegal calls.

The proposal comes as the FCC has made combating illegal robocalls a top consumer-protection priority . The agency said its current efforts span the lifecycle of a call, including “Know Your Customer” and “Know Your Upstream Provider” requirements, call authentication, blocking and labeling, enforcement and consumer complaint monitoring.

Rather than simply checking whether a provider has completed required filings or adopted certain tools, the FCC wants the Scorecard to consider whether those efforts actually produce results for consumers.

Potential metrics could include the consumer tools a provider offers to label or block calls, network-level blocking and labeling practices, responses to traceback requests and call authentication practices. The agency is also considering outcome-based measures such as consumer complaints, the volume of calls blocked, the rate at which legitimate calls are mistakenly blocked and trends in the number of illegal robocalls reaching subscribers.

Enforcement data could also play a role . The FCC is considering using its own enforcement records, along with data from the Robocall Mitigation Database, the Industry Traceback Group, the Federal Trade Commission and other third-party or industry sources.

The inclusion of enforcement information could allow the Scorecard to reflect whether providers have failed to take required mitigation steps. At the same time, the FCC emphasized that a Scorecard rating would not determine whether a provider has complied with federal robocall rules. Compliance remains a case-specific legal question, the agency said.

The FCC is proposing to rate domestic voice providers with retail customers, potentially including wireless, wireline and VoIP providers. It is seeking comment on whether ratings should cover the largest providers or include smaller and regional companies as well .

The agency has not yet settled on how the ratings would look. It is asking whether providers should receive numerical scores, letter grades, risk tiers or another type of rating. The FCC is also seeking input on how frequently the Scorecard should be updated and whether providers should have an opportunity to review and challenge information before it is published.

The Scorecard would be a public-facing initiative rather than a new set of regulatory requirements. The FCC said it expects the tool to be housed on its website and updated periodically.