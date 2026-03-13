FCC Suspends Belthrough from Phone Network for Violating Robocall Rules

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission cut off phone service company Belthrough LLC from all U.S. phone networks for violating robocall rules on Thursday.

The FCC ordered telecom companies to stop accepting calls from Belthrough and to block all traffic, with the exception of emergency calls, within 48 hours of the decision. Providers also must comply with call-blocking rules in the order within 30 days.

“Cracking down on illegal robocalls is a top priority at the FCC,” said FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. “And the agency has been expanding our efforts on this front, including by effectively blocking bad actors from continuing to use our country’s communications network. Today, we’re taking action to cut off another shady provider, and will continue to use all tools at our disposal to block bad actors.”

The FCC also removed Belthrough from the commission’s Robocall Mitigation Database, which was established for transparency in robocall mitigation. Providers have been required to submit robocall mitigation plans, and refusing to do so is grounds for blocking the provider’s traffic.

In 2024 and 2025, the Industry Traceback Group (ITG) investigated and found that Belthrough was the gateway provider and originator for several prerecorded voice message calls that impersonated internet service providers.

On Sept. 10, 2025, the FCC Enforcement Bureau issued a cease-and-desist letter that notified Belthrough of suspected illegal robocall traffic. On Feb. 19, the commission issued an initial determination order and order to show cause, and Belthrough acknowledged the notice but took no further action.

Belthrough’s phone network will be blocked in the U.S. within the next 30 days.