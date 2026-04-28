Robocall

FCC Weighs Efforts to Address Robocalls as Industry Pushes Back

Comments on proposals urge caution based on the current technology landscape

Mira Bhakta

Mira Bhakta

4 min read
FCC Weighs Efforts to Address Robocalls as Industry Pushes Back
Photo of a call center in from the Brazilian publication Teletime

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 — The Federal Communications Commission is moving closer to tightening “Know Your Customer” requirements for phone service providers, as regulators look to close gaps that have allowed illegal robocalls to proliferate.

The proposal builds on years of FCC action targeting robocalls, including implementation of the STIR/SHAKEN caller authentication framework, the Robocall Mitigation Database and stepped-up enforcement efforts. While those measures have reduced some forms of caller ID spoofing, they have not fully stopped scam calls, particularly those originating overseas or routed through complex networks of resold numbers.

The regulations in the past year reflect what FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said at a recent USTelecom forum: The FCC’s regulatory push aims to target fraud “at every single portion of the life cycle of a call,” rather than focusing on individual bad actors.

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Robocall FCC Brendan Carr Anna Gomez Andrew Ferguson Tedd Budd Peter Welch Peter Ford National Retail Federation STIR/SHAKEN KYC T-Mobile Verizon

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