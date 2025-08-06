Sign in Subscribe
Public Safety

Senators Propose Task Force to Tackle Foreign Robocall Threat

FCC-led task force would strategize to stop international robocall fraud.

Jennifer Michel

Jennifer Michel

2 min read
Senators Propose Task Force to Tackle Foreign Robocall Threat
Photo of Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, by Mark Schiefelbein/AP.

WASHINGTON, August 6, 2025 – A new Senate bill would require the Federal Communications Commission to create a task force focused on stopping robocalls that originate from outside the United States.

Sens. Ted Budd, R-N.C., and Peter Welch, D-Vt., introduced the Foreign Robocall Elimination Act on Friday. The task force the bill directs the FCC to stand up would include representatives from key federal agencies and the private sector, including experts in telecom, marketing, and consumer protection.

“With many robocalls originating overseas, combining the efforts of government agencies in charge of protecting Americans from scams with private sector expertise will help us stay ahead of cutting-edge technologies used by foreign criminal enterprises,” Budd said in a release

CTA Image

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...
Post tagged in
Public Safety FCC Federal Trade Commission Tedd Budd Peter Welch Committee on Commerce Science and Transportation AARP USTelecom Robocall

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Senators Propose Task Force to Tackle Foreign Robocall Threat FCC ACLU Hosts Summit on Potential Pitfalls, Promises of AI Broadband's Impact Arizona Sees 33% Increase in BEAD Applications BEAD Arizona Sees 33% Increase in BEAD Applications NTIA Fiber, Fixed Wireless Adds Improved Over Last Q2, Cable Worsened Infrastructure FCC Moves Forward With Broadband Deployment Inquiry Broadband Mapping and Data