Senators Propose Task Force to Tackle Foreign Robocall Threat

WASHINGTON, August 6, 2025 – A new Senate bill would require the Federal Communications Commission to create a task force focused on stopping robocalls that originate from outside the United States.

Sens. Ted Budd, R-N.C., and Peter Welch, D-Vt., introduced the Foreign Robocall Elimination Act on Friday. The task force the bill directs the FCC to stand up would include representatives from key federal agencies and the private sector, including experts in telecom, marketing, and consumer protection.

“With many robocalls originating overseas, combining the efforts of government agencies in charge of protecting Americans from scams with private sector expertise will help us stay ahead of cutting-edge technologies used by foreign criminal enterprises,” Budd said in a release .