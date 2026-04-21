Retailers Group Opposes Onshoring Call Centers

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2026 — Retailers are fighting back against the Federal Communication Commission’s attempt to on-shore foreign call centers.

The National Retail Federation, a trade group which includes Walmart, Target, and other major retailers, criticized the move as ignorant, bureaucratic, and unnecessary.

“On paper, it sounds ‘pro-consumer.’ In practice, it reflects a stunning lack of understanding of how customer service actually works,” the organization wrote. “Service quality is not improved by forcing needless transfers, capping staffing flexibility or turning routine customer interactions into complex federal regulatory compliance exercises.”

The FCC’s proposal is designed to ensure that call center workers are proficient in English.

“Americans get frustrated when they call a U.S. business and end up connecting with a call center located abroad,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement. “Language and communications barriers often make it difficult for callers to promptly and efficiently get the results they want.”