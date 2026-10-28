Midco Announces CEO Leadership Transition

Pat McAdaragh joined Midco in 1981 and has served in nearly every area of the business.

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
Midco Announces CEO Leadership Transition
Photo of Midco CEO Pat McAdaragh

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2026 - Midco is getting a new leader. 

Midco announced on October 27, 2026, that Pat McAdaragh will retire as Chief Executive Officer effective March 1, 2027. Ben Dold, currently Midco’s President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed him as President and CEO. 

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