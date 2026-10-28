Midco Announces CEO Leadership Transition
Pat McAdaragh joined Midco in 1981 and has served in nearly every area of the business.
Pat McAdaragh joined Midco in 1981 and has served in nearly every area of the business.
Even AT&T’s 769,000 internet additions didn’t help, as investors are weighing satellite expansion against carriers’ pricing and bundling advantages
Deutsche Telekom reportedly backed off plans to merge with the company for the time being
Meta, Corning, Amazon and REV Fiber are among the companies re-industrializing America
The Trump administration had canceled funding under the Digital Equity Act last year